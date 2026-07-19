What to do in Saline: Farmers Market, Beatles Tribute, 4H Auction and Much More

We're cruising through summer now, aren't we?

Do you have something going on this weekend? Get in on our calendar by 2 p.m., Thursday.

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11 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Jul 21 - Monday, Jul 27

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Stroller Stories - Mon Jul 20 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Let's go for a stroller walk on the library's trails! We'll enjoy stories and rhymes, and stop along the way for stories.

This program will take place outdoors, so bring a water bottle to stay hydrated and wear walking shoes. Our walk may include unpaved trails. Meet at the northwest entrance, closest to the Middle School. In case of inclement weather, this program will be canceled.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: July 20, 27; August 3.

… [more details]

The Chosen Season 4 - Wed Jul 22 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Watch and discuss the acclaimed series The Chosen. You have the option to attend either in person or virtually via Zoom.

When: Wednesday nights, July 8 through August 26, 6:30 – 8:30 PM.

Starts: Promptly at 6:30. Doors will be open at 6:15 so you can come grab something to drink and find a seat to get settled.

Where: Family Life Center - enter east side entrance across the parking lot from the play structure

Registration: Register at chosen.c-o-k.org. There is no cost to… [more details]

Tot Spot Storytime - Thu Jul 23 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Toddlers and caregivers join in the storytime fun with Tot Time! Featuring stories, songs, movement, and more, this interactive storytime is designed for children ages 24-36 months. Build early literacy skills, practice being in a group setting, and enjoy storytime together.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: July 23, 30; August 6. Registration is requested and includes all sessions.

Ages 2-3 years. Click here to register. [more details]

Outdoor Explorers - Thu Jul 23 10:45 am

Saline District Library

Come explore the world outside of SDL! We will meet on the library's patio each week to explore, read about, and complete projects related to the natural world.

Siblings are welcome, but projects will be limited to registered participants aged 3-6 years. Please register all 3- to 6-year-olds for each week you plan to attend.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

Ages 3-6 with a caregiver. Click here to register. [more details]

4-H Youth Show Animal Auction - Thu Jul 23 4:30 pm

Farm Council Grounds

4-H Youth Show Animal Auction/Buyers BuffetOpening Ceremony, Small Animals & Large Animals4:30pm-10:30pm Come support 4-H Youth! [more details]

GriefShare Support Group Meeting - Thu Jul 23 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction. 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚, 𝙬𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. Our Grief Share leaders have experience, both personally and as facilitators. Please contact Pastor Don at 734.355.0662 for more information. [more details]

Salty Summer Sounds Dig A Phony - Thu Jul 23 7:00 pm

Downtown Saline

Summer is in full swing, and so is Salty Summer Sounds!Join us in Downtown Saline for another free community concert featuring Dig a Phony. Gather with friends and neighbors for a night of live music in the heart of downtown.Enjoy local restaurants, stroll through downtown, and settle in for an evening under the summer sky.📍 Downtown Saline🕖 Music begins at 7:00 PMAbout Dig A Phony:From the cowbell in “Drive My Car”, to the handclaps in “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”, to the kazoo sound in “Lovely Rita” … [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jul 24 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Drop-in fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with friends and their caregivers.

This storytime will take place outside in our shaded pavilion. In case of inclement weather, we will move inside to the Youth Program Room.

The summer storytime session includes the following dates: July 24, 31; August 7.

Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

Saline Farmers Market - Sat Jul 25 8:00 am

Downtown Saline

The Saline Farmers Market is in its 25th summer season in historic downtown Saline! Every Saturday from 8am-1pm you will find fresh produce, plants, cut flowers, baked goods, meats, poultry, eggs, cheese, and tons of surprises! The market offers free programming from music, to education, to crafts - every weekend! [more details]

4th Annual Saline Area Schools Alumni Golf Outing - Sat Jul 25 8:30 am

Brookside Golf Course

https://givebutter.com/4th-annual-saline-alumni-golf-outing-blk303Please join us in celebrating our 4th Annual Saline Alumni Golf Scramble, hosted by Brookside Golf Course in Saline, Michigan.Each year, the Foundation for Saline Area Schools, in partnership with the Saline Alumni Committee, brings together former students, local families, staff, and friends of Saline Area Schools for a fun day on the course while raising support for programs that enrich learning across the district.Proceeds… [more details]

The Great Summer Read: Jurassic Park - Sat Jul 25 10:00 am

Saline District Library

The Great Summer Read is a joint reading program for teens and adults with fun activities, trivia, and prizes. We are reading Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton, and there will be weekly trivia questions based on the book starting Saturday, July 4. Every correct answer will earn an entry into prize drawings!

Click here to register. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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