Thousands of still exhibits were judged on Tuesday and everything is on display to be viewed. The 90th Saline Community Fair officially opens Wednesday at 10 a.m. with Saline Schools Day. Anyone wearing Saline Schools Gear will be admitted free all day long. (From Saline Area Schools, St. Andrew’s School and Washtenaw Christian Academy). The Cement Slab Tractor Pull will take place on the track in front of the free grandstand beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing throughout the day and evening until all tractors have pulled. The pig, feeder calf, rabbit, steer, poultry, and lamb judging will take place throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m. through the lamb show which begins at 6:30 p.m. (note new time). Returning for a sixth year is the Individuals with Different Abilities program where our special needs friends and their helper will receive free admission on Wednesday until 2 p.m. and there will also be free selected rides for them from 12 to 2 p.m. All carnival rides will open at 4 p.m. The Comedy Farm Magic Review will take place at 11 a.m., 4 and 6:30 p.m. The daily Muxlow Reptile Show will take place at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and the reptiles will be on display all day long. A special 90th

anniversary ribbon cutting and presentations will take place at 12 noon at the south gate. New this year will be D & M Chainsaw Creations with wood carving demonstrations each day from noon to 8 p.m. Come and learn more great about the Saline FFA in the Saline Student Showcase from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Did you know that the Saline FFA Chapter started the Saline Fair in 1936? The Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards will begin at 7 p.m. Merchant Barn Stage presentations on Wednesday include How to Raise Monarch Butterflies and How to Create Tick Tubes to Prevent Those Pesky Insects from 12-2 p.m. and Painting Miniature Figures from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. is also the deadline for voting for the 2026 Saline Dog of the Year People's Choice award. Just go to the Saline Community Fair's Facebook page to help select the winner. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will also be on display in Building F throughout the fair. What a day at the fair!

Thursday, September 3 is Children’s Day. There will be special activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. These include Touch a Truck, children’s activities in Building B, the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau Agriculture activities and the Adventures in Agriculture Barn, both located in Building E. Rides will open at 4 p.m. The Comedy Farm Magic Review is at 12:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. and the Muxlow Reptile Show is at 2 and 6 p.m. but the reptiles will be on display all day. D&M Chainsaw Creations will be carving unique creations from 12-8 p.m. Returning this year is the Smokin’ Hot Gun Slingers 3 Stage Main Match from 2 to 5:30 p.m. in the horse arena. Watch fast horses, 10 balloons, and lots of action. Please expect to hear the blanks gun firing and do not be alarmed. Rounding out the activities on Thursday are the Jr. Livestock Auction at 7 p.m. and the new Mini Horse Pull beginning at 7 p.m. at the free grandstand. Merchant Barn Stage Presentations include Mask Creation and Paper Bead Making from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Saline School Robotics Team demonstration from 5-7 p.m. The Beer Barn will also be open Thursday evening from 5 to 10 p.m.

There are many other activities taking place throughout the week. In addition to exhibits including displays on the history of the fair, inside and outside displays and animals, the Adventures in Agriculture Barn is open all week and will provide fun for kids. Businesses and merchants have displays throughout the fairgrounds and there are a variety of wonderful food booths. Elliott’s Amusements will provide carnival rides throughout the week.

Visit the fair website at www.salinefair.org for information on admission and ride prices, as well as specials for each day and to purchase admission tickets. Just click on the daily schedule of events for additional information on many of the activities. The hundreds of volunteers who make the Saline Community Fair possible hope to see you at the fair. The Saline Community Fair also wishes to thank their sponsors and partners for all their support. Please check out the list of sponsors and find more information on the website. You may also follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the Fair Office at 734-429-1131.

We look forward to “Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future” as we provide the community with a piece of rural tradition, history, childhood memories, and agricultural education. See you at the 2026 Saline Community Fair, September 2-6!

More News from Saline