To Know Mary Hagar was to Know Warmth, Laughter, Dedication and Compassion

The world lost a deeply loved wife and mother, Mary Carol Hagar, age 71, on Saturday August 29, 2026. Born on December 25, 1954, to the late Roy H. Cheff and Mary Margaret (Moco) Cheff.

To know Mary Carol was to know warmth, laughter, dedication, and compassion. She was a gifted artist who drew beautiful pictures and she loved preparing delicious meals for family and friends. Some of her happiest moments were spent gathered with loved ones, sharing food and playing card games, especially Euchre.

Mary Carol taught her family the importance of forgiveness and of loving one another, not only through her words but also through the way she lived. Her children will fondly remember her constant soundtrack of Ozzy Osbourne, her many delicious recipes (especially her potato salad) and her Thanksgiving tradition of decorating stuffed paper grocery bags to look like turkeys, which were opened together on Thanksgiving Day.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Jeffrey; her three sons Matthew (Becca) Hagar, Jerad (Emily) Hagar, and Justin (Christine) Hagar, her grandchildren, Lucy, Madison, Sophia, and Jacob, and three beloved cats, Dorian, Mick, and Little Lady.

She is also survived by her siblings, Edward (Bernadette) Cheff, Mary Kathleen (Tom) Gougeon, and her brother-in-law; William B. (Mary Alice) Kozemchak. She was reunited in death with her parents Roy H. Cheff and Mary Margaret (Moco) Cheff and her eldest sister, Mary Alice (Cheff) Kozemchak.

Mary Carol’s life will be celebrated privately by her immediate family.

We will miss her more than words can express, and we will carry her love with us always.

To sign her online guestbook or to leave a memory, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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