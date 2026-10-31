Local Historian Leads Tour at Oakwood Cemetery

Local historian Robert Lane led a group of curious community members on a tour of Saline’s Oakwood Cemetery on Thursday, guiding walkers among the tombstones and sharing stories of the lives and deaths of some of Saline’s notable residents.

Evan Smale, Adult Services Manager at Saline District Library, organized the event for patrons, hoping to add a not-so-spooky element to this daytime walk.

“We were looking for a combination of celebrating the season and also just walking through Saline history,” Sample said. “ Bob Lane is part of the Saline Historical Society, and he knows everything about the history here.”

It was the perfect autumn afternoon for a walk among the towering white oaks, hickory and black walnut trees in full fall color.

“I’ve always been interested in history,” said Robert Lane, who moved to Saline with his wife in 1986. “ I have a degree from the University of Michigan in art history. I think this cemetery is interesting in the way it’s built on this hill. You can see these old trees. Some of them are over two hundred years old.”

Lane shared stories of the lives of some of the cemetery’s residents, including shopkeepers, musicians, soldiers and photographers. He pointed out the location of the Potter’s Field, and allowed visitors to enter the mausoleums while explaining the purposes of the structures.

“We loved history and we got involved in it. People’s lives are fascinating. I’m more interested in people than buildings. You can discover things about people's lives, like young children who passed away, or mothers who died in childbirth. Healthcare was not what it is today.”

One of the most famous residents of the cemetery is the American Revolutionary soldier Archibald Armstrong, whose grave was commemorated in 2023.

Another plot belongs to the Bixby family, who were well-known for their marionettes. Meredith Bixby hand-crafted over one hundred marionettes, which were donated to the Saline library. Many can be seen on display on a rotating basis.

Carol Rundle was one of the patrons who participated in the cemetery walk. Rundle is a fellow history enthusiast who works with the Pittsfield Township Historical Society.

“I’m just enjoying the cemetery tour,” Rundle said. “ I’m the treasurer of the historical society in Pittsfield Township, and we put on open houses in the spring, summer and fall. In the winter, we do a speaker series at Storypoint Senior Living, and that will be starting in January.”

Rundle shared the sentiment from other participants of the tour.

“It’s such a beautiful day. I’ve done this before, but you always learn more every time you come.”

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