Saline Fireworks Show Set for Oct. 9

The City of Saline has scheduled a fireworks show for Saturday, Oct. 9 at Crabtree Field, behind Liberty School.

Activities will begin at 4 p.m., with the fireworks show starting approximately 7:30 p.m.

Children’s activities will include:

9 square in the air

Cross Net (4-way volleyball)

Bag toss

Frisbee games

There will also be food trucks and music along Thibault Lane.

ACE Pyro LLC, pyrotechnics company out of Manchester, will conduct the fireworks display that includes shells by Yung Feng. The show will consist of more than 1380 shells ranging from 2-5 inches in diameter.

The fireworks show will be coordinated with music playing from an audio system setup for the audience located just east of Crabtree Field.

The "Saline Fall Fireworks Show" is expected to be one of the larger displays in Washtenaw County this year. The show was originally planned for July 4 but moved due to the pandemic.

This year’s fireworks are again being underwritten by Grand Sakwa Homes LLC.

The rain date is Oct. 10.

Residents near the event will receive a letter from the city the week of Sept. 20 reminding them of the accompanying noise factor.

No local streets will be closed for the event. However, Thibault Lane, on the Saline Area Schools campus, will be closed to vehicular traffic, but open to spectators.