Best-selling Local Author John U. Bacon to Speak at The Washtenaw 100’s Annual Dinner on October 21

The Washtenaw 100 – a regional nonprofit charitable organization that supports police officers and firefighters, their families, and their departments – will hold its annual fundraising dinner, open to the paying public, on Thursday, October 21.

Best-selling author John U. Bacon, who resides in Ann Arbor, will be guest speaker.

The Washtenaw 100’s annual dinner this year will occur just one month after the 50th anniversary of the organization’s first meeting in September 1971. The event, to be held in the clubhouse at Travis Pointe Country Club, will begin at 6:00 pm on October 21 with a cocktail reception and silent auction. Dinner will begin serving at 7:00 pm.

Ticket prices begin at $100 per person, ranging up to $1,200 for corporate sponsorship, with proceeds helping to fund The Washtenaw 100’s awards, scholarships, grants, and operations.

Details on the event can be found at www.Washtenaw100.org.

About John U. Bacon

Author John U. Bacon’s latest book, released last month, is Let Them Lead: Unexpected Lessons inLeadership from America’s Worst High School Hockey Team. Previously he has written extensively on Big Ten athletics, and on the University of Michigan’s football program in particular.

Bacon free-lances for The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo, and other print and online media, and has often appeared on TV, including HBO, ESPN, Fox Business, MSNBC, and The Big Ten Network. His audio essays for Michigan Radio and NPR have won national awards.

Bacon has also written on business topics ranging from Walgreen to Cirque du Soleil. His historical account of The Great Halifax Explosion brought new attention to a major, though now often forgotten event of the World War I era.

Bacon teaches at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and at the University of Michigan.

Bacon’s talk will be a highlight of The Washtenaw 100’s annual dinner for 2021, at which the organization will also present awards to the county’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and Firefighter of the Year.

About The Washtenaw 100

In September 1971, a small group of Ann Arbor-area community leaders formed The Washtenaw 100, a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to the families of police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Over the years, The Washtenaw 100 has expanded its mission to also include: college scholarships for children of police and firefighting professionals; grants to police and fire departments for needed safety equipment and training; and annual awards to the county's most distinguished law enforcement officers and firefighters.

Originally, The Washtenaw 100 operated anonymously. Membership was by private invitation only, it was limited to approximately 100 members (hence the name), and the organization sought no public recognition for its efforts.

Today, The Washtenaw 100 invites all in the community to join. Members' annual fees and individual donations enable the organization to continue supporting our area's sworn uniformed officers and their families, who give bravely and selflessly for the safety and security of the community.

In the past five decades, The Washtenaw 100 has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in needed assistance to the area's public safety officers and their departments.

The Washtenaw 100 is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization exempt from federal tax. Members' annual fees and donations may be tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

More information is available from The Washtenaw 100 at P.O. Box 1204, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. Email: info@washtenaw100.org. Web: www.washtenaw.org.