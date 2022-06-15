City of Saline Mayor Hosts Saline Senior Conference Aug. 12

Saline Mayor Brian Marl will be hosting the annual senior conference on Friday, August 12, 2022.

“I can scarcely believe, this will be my ninth Saline Senior Conference, I started this event in 2012, before I was even elected Mayor,” said Marl in a press release issued by the city. “As always, I’m confident that this will be a great event – with good food, valuable information, robust conversation, and plenty of time for socializing and visiting with good friends.”

Complimentary breakfast, lunch and door prizes will be provided. Following breakfast, attendees will participate in several breakout sessions, and later in the day, a government panel will discuss issues pertinent to Saline-area senior citizens.

" We are so happy to have the Mayor's Conference back at SASC," said Andrea Lewis, Program Coordinator at the Saline Area Senior Center said. "We look forward to having everyone back (and hopefully seeing some new faces) and providing a morning of high-quality information and programming to our area seniors.”

You do not need to be a member of the Saline Area Senior Center to participate. Every senior, regardless of residency, is encouraged to attend this free event.

Although the event is free, an RSVP is required as capacity is limited. To RSVP, or for more information, please contact the Saline Senior Center at (734) 429-9274.

The Mayor’s 2022 Saline Senior Conference will be held on:

Friday, August 12th

8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saline Area Senior Center, 7190 North Maple Road