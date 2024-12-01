What to do in Saline - Monday, Dec 2 - Sunday, Dec 8

It's one of the busiest weeks of the year, but even before the Holiday Parade (6 p.m., Saturday) and weekend events, you can find many great things to do.

Here's what's going on.

15 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Dec 2 - Sunday, Dec 8

Zumba Gold - Mon Dec 2 11:15 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Zumba Gold is a special type of Zumba

class where we take the traditional Zumba moves and slightly dial down the intensity. We'll introduce you to easy-to-follow choreography that focuses on enhancing your balance, coordination, and range of Motion. Laurel knows how to keep the energy high with her infectious music and positive vibes. No class Nov 11 or Dec 23.

Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra. Register at the front desk or… [more details]

Dementia Friends Activity Group - Mon Dec 2 12:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

New at SASC! Folks living with dementia and their caregiver/friend are encouraged to join! You are encouraged to participate in a get-to-know-you icebreaker, brain games, puzzles, dominoes, and adult coloring. The goal if this group is to provide a safe and supportive environment. All members are welcome to join, regardless of diagnosis, but we require folks with dementia to be with a friend. We will also have a snack and coffee/tea available. Debbie is a retired activities director at a… [more details]

Ceramics-Christmas Tree Dish - Mon Dec 2 1:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Jenn provides all of the materials and takes the projects back to her home to fire in her kiln. Classes are held over two days. In the first class you will create your piece, then the following week you will glaze it.Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra.Register at the front desk or online at: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program [more details]

Brain, Breath, & Bend Chair Yoga - Mon Dec 2 4:15 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Come and join us for a fun workout session at SASC. Whether you prefer sitting in a chair or standing with the support of a chair, this practice is accessible to all fitness levels. Each day, we'll also delve into breath work, relaxation, and core exercises to create a

well-rounded experience. Don't forget to bring a water bottle to keep hydrated throughout the class.Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra.

Register at the front desk or online at: https://sasc.recdesk.com… [more details]

Chronic Pain and You - Mon Dec 2 5:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Join Dr. Washabaugh, a local interventional pain specialist, for an empowering session on managing chronic pain and reclaiming your life. With tailored strategies for diverse pain patterns, this session offers invaluable insights, practical techniques, and education on non-invasive interventions to enhance daily living. Don’t miss the opportunity to break free from chronic pain and embrace living! Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId… [more details]

Fit for Life - Tue Dec 3 8:45 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Get ready for a full-body workout that targets both your upper and lower body using light hand weights. You’ll improve your flexibility and build strength, while enhancing your joint stability, balance, and cardio endurance. We use a chair for additional support during some exercises. Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra.

Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2713 [more details]

Donation Match Challenge & Cookie Sale - Tue Dec 3 9:00 am

Reinhart Realtors

This Giving Tuesday, Reinhart Realtors-Saline Office has set a goal to raise $30,000 for Saline Area Social Services. The first $15,000 donated by the community will be matched at 100% by the Ryder-Faulstich Foundation!

Donate $25 or more and receive a dozen delicious holiday cookies.

The event runs 9am-3pm Tuesday December 3, 2024.Scan QR Code above to donate. [more details]

Balance Strong - Tue Dec 3 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

In this class, our main focus will be on building up your core strength and helping you feel more stable on your feet. We'll work on improving your balance through a combination of strength exercises and flexibility training that specifically target the core. It is worth noting that this class will be slightly more challenging than Balance Strong Beginning.Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra.Register at the front desk or online at: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program [more details]

Adaptive Hatha Yoga - Tue Dec 3 11:15 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Discover the calming effects of Yoga and find your Zen! Our class incorporates a variety of poses that can be enjoyed while standing, using a chair, or even on the floor. Don't worry if you're new to Yoga or have specific needs, as our modified poses cater to the majority of students. Please bring along your yoga mat, a yoga belt, two blankets or towels, and two yoga blocks. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced practitioner, everyone is welcome to join. Hybrid- take it at SASC or at home… [more details]

Travelogues- Aztec & Mayan Cultures in Mexico - Tue Dec 3 12:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

In September, 2022, Saline resident George Jabol traveled for twelve days in

Mexico, primarily to explore the remains of Aztec and Mayan cultures, but also to learn about what life is like in modern Mexico. The tour began in Mexico City, with visits to the impressive Museum of Anthropology and to the Aztec sites at Teotihuacan and Tenochtitlan. Near Veracruz he saw the colossal stone heads of leaders of the Olmec civilization, and he then visited the famous Mayan ruins at Palenque and, his… [more details]

PJs and Stories with Santa - Tue Dec 3 5:00 pm

Saline Recreation Center

Santa is inviting all the good little boys and girls for a very special evening of holiday fun. Wear your favorite pajamas and get cozy as one of the Saline District Library's storytellers reads some of Santa's favorite holiday stories. We will sing songs, do some crafts and enjoy milk, cookies and hot chocolate. Bring your wish list for your visit with the "Jolly 'ol Elf" himself.PJs and Stories with SantaTuesday, December 3 5 - 5 p.m. and 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.$19 per child/$15 per child for annual… [more details]

Tai Chi Beginning - Wed Dec 4 10:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Get serious about flexibility and relaxation with Tai Chi. No experience is necessary; you will learn the Yang Family 108 Long Form. Seated exercises and meditation are included. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2700

Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra. [more details]

Chair Zumba - Wed Dec 4 11:45 am

Saline Area Senior Center

This new class introduces easy-to-follow Zumba choreography that has been adapted for chair exercise. Each class can be adjusted to fit the ability and range of motion of the participants. The main focus is on having fun and no dance experience is needed. This class is perfect for those looking to increase their activity in an inviting, safe, and fun environment.Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra.

Register at the front desk or online at: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community… [more details]

Christ Our King Lutheran Church Blood Drive - Wed Dec 4 12:00 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Schedule your appointment to give blood from 12 noon to 5:30 PM. Claim your spot with the LINK BELOW:

https://donateblood.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/11403698 [more details]

Adaptive Hatha Yoga - Wed Dec 4 1:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Discover the calming effects of Yoga and find your Zen! Our class incorporates a variety of poses that can be enjoyed while standing, using a chair, or even on the floor. Don't worry if you're new to Yoga or have specific needs, as our modified poses cater to the majority of students. Please bring along your yoga mat, a yoga belt, two blankets or towels, and two yoga blocks. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced practitioner, everyone is welcome to join. Hybrid- take it at SASC or at home… [more details]

Pilates on the Ball - Wed Dec 4 3:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Have a ball with instructor Jo McFry! Using a stability ball can add resistance and instability to exercises, which can help stabilize the core and activate muscles like the pelvic floor. Sitting on the ball can also automatically engage core muscles to help with balance. We will begin safely, learning to maneuver the stability ball using Pilates core techniques. Just the basics, moving to fun music. You will need a mat and your water bottle.

Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5… [more details]

Not Your Mama's Chair Yoga - Wed Dec 4 4:15 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

You don't need to worry about bringing your props to this class because we actually use a second chair for comfortable stretching out! We do come out of the chair to do some balancing poses, as well as a modified sun salutation. This is a series of poses traditionally used to warm up before stretching. Don't forget to bring your water bottle to stay hydrated during class. Have a wonderful day and Namaste!

Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra.

Register at the front desk or… [more details]

