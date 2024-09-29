What to do in Saline - Tuesday, Oct 1 - Monday, Oct 7

Here's what's on the schedule for this week.

20 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Oct 1 - Monday, Oct 7

FEATURED EVENTS

Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Nu2U Again Ypsilanti - Mon Sep 30 2:00 pm

Nu2U Again Ypsilanti

Join us on Monday, September 30, for the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of Nu2U Again Ypsilanti! The celebration will run from 2 PM to 6 PM, with refreshments provided. 50 percent off your entire order from 2 PM to 6PM. [more details]

Other Events

Fit for Life - Tue Oct 1 8:45 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Get ready for a full-body workout that targets both your upper and lower body using light hand weights. You’ll improve your flexibility and build strength, while enhancing your joint stability, balance, and cardio endurance. We use a chair for additional support during some exercises. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program [more details]

Balance Strong - Tue Oct 1 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

In this class, our main focus will be on building up your core strength and helping you feel more stable on your feet. We'll work on improving your balance through a combination of strength exercises and flexibility training that specifically target the core. Note that this class will be slightly more challenging than Balance Strong Beginning. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program

[more details]

Common Scams that May Target You #102 - Tue Oct 1 10:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2578Free to members! One of the benefits of being an SASC member is access to so many free programs, for a nominal yearly fee! See membership rates here: https://www.salineseniors.org/membership [more details]

Book Babies Storytime - Tue Oct 1 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Read, sing, and learn action rhymes while meeting other adults with little ones. Each child needs an adult lap.

Ages 0-24 months… [more details]

Matter of Balance - Wed Oct 2 9:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

This program is free to anyone over 60. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2619 [more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed Oct 2 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

… [more details]

BookTalk! - Wed Oct 2 11:00 am

Saline District Library

Share a title or three you've recently read and hear what others are reading as well. A Librarian will also highlight a selection of… [more details]

Chair Zumba - Wed Oct 2 11:45 am

Saline Area Senior Center

This class introduces easy-to-follow Zumba choreography that has been adapted for chair exercise. Each class can be adjusted to fit the ability and range of motion of the participants. The main focus is on having fun; no dance experience is needed. This class is perfect if you are looking to increase their activity in an inviting, safe, and fun environment. Register online or at the front desk: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program

[more details]

Outdoor Open Art for Teens - Wed Oct 2 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Teens are welcome to come create, color, and craft at the library from 3-4 PM on Wednesdays!

Meet by the flagpole, weather… [more details]

Pilates on the Ball - Wed Oct 2 3:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Have a ball with instructor Jo Ann Yates! Using a stability ball can add resistance & instability to exercises, which can help stabilize the core and activate muscles like the pelvic floor. Sitting on the ball can also automatically engage core muscles to help with balance. We will begin safely, learning to maneuver the stability ball using Pilates core techniques. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program

[more details]

Not Your Mama's Chair Yoga - Wed Oct 2 4:15 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

You don't need to worry about bringing your props to this class because we actually use a second chair for comfortable stretching! We do come out of the chair to do some balancing poses, as well as a modified sun salutation. This is a series of poses traditionally used to warm up before stretching.

Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program [more details]

Manhattan Short Film Festival - Wed Oct 2 6:00 pm

Saline District Library

YOU be the judge for the 2024 Manhattan Short Film Festival!Join us at Emagine Saline for the 2024 Manhattan Short Film Festival, an… [more details]

BEE-NGO! - Wed Oct 2 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

It’s like the game you know and love, but reusable resin bees will be used to mark off the game cards. Non-cash prizes will be given… [more details]

Fit for Life - Thu Oct 3 8:45 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Get ready for a full-body workout that targets both your upper and lower body using light hand weights. You’ll improve your flexibility and build strength, while enhancing your joint stability, balance, and cardio endurance. We use a chair for additional support during some exercises. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program [more details]

Balance Strong Beginning + Stretch - Thu Oct 3 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

In class, we'll be honing in on core strength and addressing any imbalances you have to help you achieve this. Strength exercises and flexibility training will be incorporated to specifically target your core. We round off each session with a rejuvenating 15-minute stretch for ultimate relaxation. For the summer session we are including a barefoot component to the stretch portion of class. The benefits of barefoot… [more details]

Continuing Meditation - Thu Oct 3 1:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Why meditate? Meditation builds focus and awareness, essential conditions for a clear and stable mind. Meditation helps us more honestly engage with ourselves and the world around us. These classes offer hands-on experience with the basic elements of meditation using the breath and techniques for coping with distracted or drowsy moments. This class is open to those who have taken Beginning Meditation and wish to continue their studies.Leave feeling peaceful and relaxed. You are welcome to bring… [more details]

Watercolors with Katherine Downie - Thu Oct 3 1:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Katherine offers an accessible way to learn Watercolors, even if you do not have any prior drawing experience. Trace from a stencil in her classes, which allows you to effortlessly create stunning artwork. Each session focuses on color theory and mixing techniques, offering a variety of projects related to different themes.

Oct - Autumn in Tahquamenon Falls & Mackinac Island horses

Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2644 [more details]

Science of Chickens - Thu Oct 3 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

Meet some chickens and learn all about them! Join 4-H Program Instructor Jenny Speyer to explore chickens, eggs, and their life cycles.

This program will take place outdoors, please dress for the weather.

Kindergarten to 5th grade. Click here to register.

[more details]

GriefShare: Grief Recovery Group - Thu Oct 3 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort and support at GriefShare.

It is a 13-week grief support group that you can join at any time! 𝐏L𝐄A𝐒E J𝐎I𝐍 𝐔S T𝐡u𝐫s𝐝a𝐲s f𝐫o𝐦 𝟔:𝟑0 P𝐌 𝐭o 8:3𝟎 𝐏M. No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence.

At a weekly GriefShare meeting, you will view a video featuring respected counselors, teachers, and healthcare professionals on… [more details]

